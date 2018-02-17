Cancel out the Doubt

With the adventures of the world cup circuit coming to an end. The pressure and feelings start to pour on. This is it, Pyeong Chang is nearly here. The moment that may just define my entire life. Remembering how I failed so many times and the fear of my past injuries and actions. Brings to mind, how exactly do i find this drive and will to prevail?

The season has gone extremely well, racing from Veysonnaz Switzerland, to France and Canada, with many more in-between its been a great season! With medals and successes that scatter throughout. The hard work, the determination, long hours of training. Waking up early, eating healthy. Living for one single moment. That is now, less than 30days away.

Being number one in the world. Is a great honor, but is it enough? Are the moments of pain actually worth it? Will that time spent working and dedicating. From waking every morning the hours of being cold and being sad. Calling my family from a distance and not seeing them for months. Are the hours spent wondering if it is enough going to matter? Its all coming down to one minute. In less than one month. My entire life will rely on my performance. Even my luck, the conditions of the snow, the variable wind speed. But most of all my talent as a racer. Hours of travel for a single moment, a single chance of victory, that may just come down to a few hundredths of a second. These are the constant fears i carry, knowing i have dedicated my life to a rare pursuit, a chance to inspire. To make a difference, and to show what the human spirit is truly capable of. I want to be that example, the chance to make a difference. But the best in the world are trying to take that away. Will i prevail? Shall I be the best? I can only try my hardest, I know this pursuit is one of glory. Hoping to bring back the gold for my country, but also my state. Hoping to make my family proud but also to represent those that support me.

There are so many responsibilities, so many thoughts and so much good i want to do. When looking at it all, the journey, the sacrifice, the glory. The cause, the effect. They’re all intertwined, in a course that can define the next generation. When these thoughts, the doubt, the fear, the sadness, the negative. Start to seep into my mind, i remember the goals, i remember the purpose, my purpose. The good that can come from living a pursuit of extraordinary, instead of ordinary. When I focus on these goals, when I focus on the task at hand and the next thing that needs to be done. The good that can come of the great, simply seeking the difference. I find my fuel, to the fire that will cancel out the doubt. The doubt of my failed successes, of my fears, of my tribulations of the past and of my sacrifices. For the good that can be from a moment of misery, is more than worth it.

These are the emotions of a simple athlete but also a personal progression that i feel so many have tried to portray throughout history. That so many seek and admire. The ability that is a constant pursuit. To know that your life can be determined and defined by a few hundredths of a second. Really should be a point each of us choose to strive for. To make the most of each moment. To cancel out the doubt and to seek the greatness, focusing on the next goal. Its a constant pursuit. But something i hope many more might see and admire. It is something i know some can relate to, those who have tasted the relentless fear of self doubt and pain that caused them to rebuild themselves. But also want to rebuild the world around them. I think thats where certain people, and certain programs can truly make a huge difference. That is why so many non profits and people who overcome what seems impossible. Truly inspires us.

